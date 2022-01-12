Ukrainian soldier killed near Novotoshkivske

On Tuesday, as a result of the shelling attack on Novotoshkivske, a Ukrainian soldier has been killed, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has reported.

"Over the past day on January 11, one violation of the cease-fire regime has been recorded on the part of the Russia-occupation troops. In the direction of Novotoshkivske, the enemy opened fire from large-caliber machine guns and small arms. As a result of the enemy's actions, one soldier of the JFO received wounds incompatible with life," the JFO staff said in its morning update on Facebook Wednesday morning.