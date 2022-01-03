Facts

15:56 03.01.2022

About 3,500 Ukrainians in 20 regions take part in events dedicated to Bandera's birthday - police

About 3,500 Ukrainians in 20 regions took part in the events on the occasion of the 113th birthday of Stepan Bandera, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine reported.

It is noted that the events were held without violations.

"In total, the state held 56 mass events in 20 regions. Public order and the safety of citizens were ensured by police officers and military personnel of the National Guard of Ukraine," the statement says.

It is noted that the police continue to serve in an enhanced mode and ensure public order during festive events.

As reported, a traditional march of honor and dignity for Bandera's birthday took place in Kyiv.

Tags: #bandera #regions
