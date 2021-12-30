Woman injured in hospital fire in Kosiv died

A woman injured in a hospital fire in Kosiv has died in Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Clinical Hospital, the Galician Correspondent publication said, citing information from hospital chief Andriy Yavorsky.

Interfax-Ukraine has no confirmation of this information.

As reported, on December 28, during a fire in the intensive care unit of Kosiv hospital (Ivano-Frankivsk region), three people were killed. Three more people received burns of varying degrees - from 20% to 80%.

December 30 in Carpathian region is declared a day of mourning.