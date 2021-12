Donetsk and Chernihiv regions have exceeded the rates of detection of cases of infection with COVID-19, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has reported.

According to its data, the rate of detected cases of PCR or rapid tests exceeded 20% in Donetsk and Chernihiv regions on December 28.

Prior to that, these regions were in the "yellow zone" of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Volyn and Zaporizhia regions are currently in the "red zone".