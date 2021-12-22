Each close relative of those killed in MH17 disaster should be paid EUR 40,000 – Dutch prosecutor general

The prosecution authorities in the trial of the downed MH17 believes that the amount that should be paid to everyone who have lost their relatives and loved ones in this disaster should amount to EUR 40,000.

Prosecutor General Birgit van Roessel said Tuesday in her indictment at the Schiphol trial that to a spouse, the officially registered partner of the deceased and a close partner who lived together [with the deceased], children, parents, guardians, the amount of compensation should be EUR 40,000.

Van Roessel continued that the second category, which includes children and parents who did not live with the deceased, should be paid EUR 35,000, and the third category, which includes brothers, sisters, grandmothers, grandfathers, grandchildren, uncles and aunts, nephews and families of the spouses who lived with the deceased – EUR 30,000.

She said that this amount applies to everyone who lost a loved one.

She also said that the investigation considers it necessary to transfer the wreckage of the downed Boeing to Malaysian Airlines, as well as the cockpit, which was reconstructed to restore the picture of the damage.

The prosecution believes that regarding the wreckage of the missile that belonged to the Russian army, they should be confiscated. They believe that the missile did not officially belong to the accused Girkin, it was a missile from the Russian Armed Forces, and it could be confiscated because the Russian armed forces knew that Girkin and other defendants were using the missile to shoot down planes.

On Wednesday, the prosecutor is expected to announce his demand for the verdict to four defendants: three citizens of the Russian Federation and one citizen of Ukraine: Igor Girkin (Strelkov), Sergei Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Leonid Kharchenko. All four are prosecuted for causing the crash of flight MH17, which killed 298 passengers, which is punishable by Article 168 of the Criminal Code, and for the murder of 298 passengers of MH17 flight, which is punishable by Article 289 of the Criminal Code.

As reported, on July 17, 2014, the MH17 flight was shot down over Donbas, killing all 298 people on board. Two-thirds of passengers are citizens of the Netherlands. Citizens of Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, the UK, Belgium, the United States, Germany, the Philippines, Canada and New Zealand were also onboard. The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which includes law enforcement from Ukraine, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, and Malaysia, is probing the incident.

In September 2016, the Joint Investigation Group released its findings, according to which the airliner was shot down by a missile launched from a Buk air defense system, and a year ago it announced that the Buk belonged to the Russian 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade stationed in Kursk.