Turkey intends to sell at least 20 Bayraktars to Ukraine - Bloomberg

Turkey is preparing to supply at least 20 more Bayraktar-TB2 attack drones to Ukraine, Bloomberg reports, citing sources in Turkish government and military-industrial circles.

The Bayraktar company has sold Ukraine "dozens of drones along with control stations and missiles" since 2019, and "orders for at least two dozen more drones are under development," Bloomberg wrote.

A source in the Turkish government also told Bloomberg that new deals are under development, including the joint production by Turkey of carrier rockets such as the Ukrainian Zenit-2. It could help Turkey develop ballistic missiles, the agency said, although a senior Turkish official said "Ankara has no such intentions."

In September, defensenews.com reported that Ukraine and Turkey were preparing a contract for 24 Bayraktar-TB2 drones.