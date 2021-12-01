Facts

18:09 01.12.2021

Results of NATO summit in Madrid should outline prospects for Ukraine's possible membership – Kuleba

2 min read
Results of NATO summit in Madrid should outline prospects for Ukraine's possible membership – Kuleba

The results of the NATO summit in Madrid on June 29 and 30, 2022 should outline the prospects for Ukraine's possible membership in the Alliance, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"In our opinion, the outcome of the NATO summit in Madrid should not only outline the allies' response to new challenges and threats, but also establish guidelines that can help them implement the decisions of the Bucharest summit regarding Ukraine's possible membership," Kuleba said at a press conference following a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of foreign ministers of NATO member states in Riga on Wednesday.

He said that Russia cannot prevent Ukraine from moving closer to NATO, and does not have the right to vote in the relevant discussions.

"Any proposals of Russia to discuss with NATO, the United States or any other country any so-called guarantees that the Alliance will not expand to the east are illegal," the minister said.

Kuleba said the best guarantee of security for Russia would be the withdrawal of its troops from Ukraine, an end to aggression against Ukraine, and thus normalization of relations with the West, instead of dragging Europe back into the Cold War and spheres of influence."

"These times are long gone, and there is no turning back," the foreign minister said.

Tags: #summit #nato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:39 26.11.2021
US Dpty Defense Sec announces support for NATO's eastern flank amid Russian actions on Ukraine's border – Pentagon

US Dpty Defense Sec announces support for NATO's eastern flank amid Russian actions on Ukraine's border – Pentagon

10:43 23.11.2021
NATO, EU countries hold consultations on readiness to take decisive steps ahead of Russia's actions on border with Ukraine - Reznikov

NATO, EU countries hold consultations on readiness to take decisive steps ahead of Russia's actions on border with Ukraine - Reznikov

14:22 20.11.2021
Ukraine should work on obtaining MAP in NATO, tightening sanctions against Russia - Poroshenko

Ukraine should work on obtaining MAP in NATO, tightening sanctions against Russia - Poroshenko

16:57 15.11.2021
Kuleba calls on NATO countries to coordinate with Ukraine, take measures that could help contain Russia

Kuleba calls on NATO countries to coordinate with Ukraine, take measures that could help contain Russia

15:46 22.10.2021
NATO Secretary General: Russia has no reason to fear Ukraine's future membership in Alliance

NATO Secretary General: Russia has no reason to fear Ukraine's future membership in Alliance

18:52 19.10.2021
Zelensky, Pentagon chief discuss deepening cooperation between Ukraine, United States in security, defense spheres

Zelensky, Pentagon chief discuss deepening cooperation between Ukraine, United States in security, defense spheres

17:18 19.10.2021
USA to support defense reform in Ukraine until NATO membership criteria met – Secretary of Defense

USA to support defense reform in Ukraine until NATO membership criteria met – Secretary of Defense

15:10 19.10.2021
Austin: US to support defense reform in Ukraine until NATO membership criteria met

Austin: US to support defense reform in Ukraine until NATO membership criteria met

14:17 19.10.2021
No third country has right to veto NATO membership, Ukraine can determine its future foreign policy independently – US Secretary of Defense

No third country has right to veto NATO membership, Ukraine can determine its future foreign policy independently – US Secretary of Defense

12:47 12.10.2021
Zelensky: Russia is side to conflict in Donbas, this to be stated in joint statement with EU

Zelensky: Russia is side to conflict in Donbas, this to be stated in joint statement with EU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

In case of Russian aggression against Ukraine, USA to be ready to take economic measures that it previously preferred not to introduce – Blinken

Zelensky: Ukraine in cooperation with Apple to conduct population census in Feb 2023

President Zelensky: Our goal is to implement Association Agreement with EU

Ukraine sees increase in COVID-19 infections

Constitutional Court postpones swearing-in of two judges of Constitutional Court appointed by President

LATEST

Ambassador Korniychuk: Joint Trade and Economic Commission remains one of the key «platforms» for discussing cooperation between Ukraine and Israel

Ukraine can use direct talks with Russia, but Normandy format should remain – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

In case of Russian aggression against Ukraine, USA to be ready to take economic measures that it previously preferred not to introduce – Blinken

The Israeli Minister of Energy has been invited to Ukraine to discuss prospects for energy cooperation

Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts transit traffic in Ukraine

Servant of People supports idea of Ukraine-Russia ​​direct talks between on Donbas – Arakhamia

Another 9,000 sports grounds, 19 ice arenas to be built in Ukraine under Healthy Ukraine program - Zelensky

Ukraine elected member of UNESCO Committee for Protection of Cultural Property in Event of Armed Conflict

Podoliak: Result of negotiations on Donbas, not format, is priority for Ukraine

Zelensky: We won't stop war without direct negotiations with Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD