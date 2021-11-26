Facts

14:28 26.11.2021

Demchenko didn't sign 'Kharkiv agreements' as Dpty FM – Zelensky

1 min read
Demchenko didn't sign 'Kharkiv agreements' as Dpty FM – Zelensky

First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Ruslan Demchenko did not sign "any Kharkiv agreements" as deputy foreign minister of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Regarding Ruslan Demchenko, when I became the president of Ukraine, the man whom you constantly support, Comrade Poroshenko, this man, Ruslan Demchenko worked in the Presidential Administration of his, he seemed to be hiding him ... He has such a bipolar split: he had one rhetoric against everyone who worked under Yanukovych, and he had another rhetoric: to hide people, that is, Burba, in intelligence, and Demchenko to leave in the Presidential Administration, and it was with him that he had these or those conversations of the Normandy meetings and these or those Minsk agreements, so that you know. As deputy foreign minister, he did not sign any Kharkiv agreements, but there are law enforcement agencies for this, let them investigate. He testifies to law enforcement agencies," Zelensky said at a press marathon in Kyiv on Friday.

Earlier, a number of media outlets disseminated information about Demchenko's alleged involvement in lobbying in 2010, the so-called "Kharkiv agreements" with the Russian Federation.

Tags: #demchenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:14 13.11.2021
Demchenko: Kremlin uses migration crisis to induce EU to accelerate launch of Nord Stream 2, reduce sanctions pressure on Russia

Demchenko: Kremlin uses migration crisis to induce EU to accelerate launch of Nord Stream 2, reduce sanctions pressure on Russia

13:32 23.09.2021
Implementation of European principles of work is one of main directions of customs reform - round table

Implementation of European principles of work is one of main directions of customs reform - round table

10:56 23.09.2021
Ukraine expects to join European Convention on Common Transit in Q2 2022 – customs official

Ukraine expects to join European Convention on Common Transit in Q2 2022 – customs official

09:36 15.03.2021
MFA states Demchenko was not involved in preparation of Kharkiv agreements

MFA states Demchenko was not involved in preparation of Kharkiv agreements

15:38 16.06.2020
Zelensky appoints Demchenko first dpty secretary of NSDC

Zelensky appoints Demchenko first dpty secretary of NSDC

12:36 16.10.2018
Diplomat Ruslan Demchenko represents Ukraine at TCG meeting in Minsk on Tuesday

Diplomat Ruslan Demchenko represents Ukraine at TCG meeting in Minsk on Tuesday

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – JFO HQ

Akhmetov denies Zelensky's statement on possible participation in putsch

Zelensky expecting Putin's public statement refuting Russia's plans for escalation in Donbas

Zelensky: Rinat Akhmetov's circle drives him into war against Ukraine, its president

COVID-19 wave may leave Ukraine by start of winter holidays season

LATEST

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – JFO HQ

Akhmetov denies Zelensky's statement on possible participation in putsch

Zelensky calls lack of activity in agreements with Russia his mistake

France to insist on holding Normandy Four summit with new German Chancellor – Zelensky

Zelensky expecting Putin's public statement refuting Russia's plans for escalation in Donbas

Zelensky: Issue of Ukrnafta unbundling not resolved, no money to pay Kolomoisky

Zelensky: Yermak to contact Russian presidential administration soon

Zelensky: Burba unlawfully discloses classified info on Wagner PMC special operation

Zelensky: Rinat Akhmetov's circle drives him into war against Ukraine, its president

COVID-19 wave may leave Ukraine by start of winter holidays season

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD