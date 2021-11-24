Facts

17:03 24.11.2021

Zelensky leads in presidential rating, in second round Razumkov defeats Zelensky

2 min read
A total of 25.2% of Ukrainians, who would take part in the presidential election if they were held in the near future and decided on their choice, are ready to vote for incumbent President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a poll conducted by the Razumkov Center on November 11-17.

Fifth president of Ukraine (2014-2019), leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko gets the support of 17.5% of respondents, leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Yuriy Boiko - 10.9%, leader of the Batkivschyna party Yulia Tymoshenko - 9.4%, MP, former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov - 7.5%.

Some 5.2% of respondents are ready to vote for leader of the Strength and Honor party Ihor Smeshko in the presidential election, for leader of the Ukrainian Strategy of Groysman, ex-Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman - 4.9%, for ex-MP Yevhen Muraev - 4,8%, for leader of the Radical Party Oleh Liashko - 3.1%.

At the same time, in the second round, Zelensky gets the support of 25.7% of the total number of respondents, Poroshenko - 21.9%, and 34.2% said they would not take part in the vote.

If Zelensky and Boiko had entered the second round, Zelensky would have won with the result of 28.6% of the total number of votes, 17.3% would have voted for Boyko, 33.8% would not have participated in the voting.

If Zelensky and Razumkov had entered the second round, Razumkov would have won with 25.1% of the vote, 23.3% would have voted for Zelensky, and 30.6% would not have participated in the voting.

In dynamics, the rating of Zelensky, Poroshenko, Boiko, Smeshko and Liashko shows growth after a long fall, Razumkov - a small fall after growth, Tymoshenko and Muraev - a slight fall, Groysman's rating shows growth.

The survey was conducted in the period in all government-controlled regions among 2,018 respondents aged 18 and over, by face-to-face interview at the place of residence. The sample is representative of the main socio-demographic indicators, sampling error with a confidence level of 0.95 does not exceed 2.3%.

