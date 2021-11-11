The Ministry of Agrarian Policy acquainted with the previous project on modernization of irrigation systems in the south of Ukraine leading profile companies of Israel

The presentation of the previous project on modernization of existing and creation of new irrigation systems in the southern regions of Ukraine using advanced foreign technologies and experience was the subject of an online meeting of representatives of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel, Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine and leading Israeli companies Netafim, Rivulis, NaanDanJane. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«The purpose of the event was to work out the issues of expanding the areas of bilateral cooperation. The Israeli side, in particular, was acquainted with the state and problems of irrigation of irrigated lands in Ukraine. The priority for the national agricultural sector to modernize existing and create new irrigation systems in the southern regions of Ukraine using advanced foreign technologies and experience was noted. The Ukrainian side also presented a previous project, which, in particular, provides for the localization of foreign contractors of their production in our country», - the statement reads.

In addition, it was agreed to work out at the end of November this year a visit of representatives of these companies to Ukraine for detailed discussion with the relevant ministries, departments and local authorities of this project.