Facts

09:36 04.11.2021

Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Donbas over past day

1 min read
Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Donbas over past day

A Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in Donbas over the past day, six violations of the ceasefire were recorded. Since the beginning of the current day, the ceasefire has been observed, the press center of the JFO headquarters said.

"Over the past 24 hours, on November 3, in the area of ​​the Joint Force Operation, Russian-occupation forces recorded six ceasefire violations, two of which with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements [...]. As a result of hostile actions, one soldier was wounded. He was evacuated to a medical facility. His health condition is satisfactory," the headquarters said in the morning report on Facebook page on Thursday.

The enemy opened fire from heavy anti-tank grenade launchers near the village of Lobacheve.

Near Pivdenne, Russian-occupation forces fired on JFO positions twice, using heavy anti-tank grenade launchers and 120-mm mortars.

Not far from Novooleksandrivka, shelling from anti-tank and under-barrel grenade launchers, as well as heavy machine guns, was recorded.

At Zolote-3, the enemy fired from 82-mm mortars.

In the Novozvinka area, Russian-occupation forces opened fire from small arms.

"As of 07.00, November 4, no ceasefire violations were recorded," the JFO said.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:15 02.11.2021
Ukrainian soldier killed as result of one shelling of Russian-occupation forces this day – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier killed as result of one shelling of Russian-occupation forces this day – JFO HQ

18:33 28.10.2021
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

09:57 28.10.2021
Over past day, 15 attacks recorded in Donbas, Ukrainian serviceman killed

Over past day, 15 attacks recorded in Donbas, Ukrainian serviceman killed

18:12 27.10.2021
Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas as result of unidentified explosive devices dropped by Russia-led forces

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas as result of unidentified explosive devices dropped by Russia-led forces

17:54 26.10.2021
Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas amid shelling attacks by Russia-occupation forces

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas amid shelling attacks by Russia-occupation forces

17:50 25.10.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas due to shelling by Russia-occupation forces – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas due to shelling by Russia-occupation forces – JFO HQ

19:12 22.10.2021
Six attacks from Russian-occupation forces recorded in Donbas after 11.00, another soldier wounded

Six attacks from Russian-occupation forces recorded in Donbas after 11.00, another soldier wounded

09:22 21.10.2021
Some 14 attacks recorded in Donbas over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

Some 14 attacks recorded in Donbas over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

18:07 20.10.2021
Eight attacks recorded in Donbas over this day, Ukrainian soldier wounded

Eight attacks recorded in Donbas over this day, Ukrainian soldier wounded

11:47 16.10.2021
As result of shelling at Ukrainian positions in Donbas, serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

As result of shelling at Ukrainian positions in Donbas, serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia stops transit of coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine

Fire in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra extinguished

Rada appoints Svyrydenko as First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

Rada agrees to appoint Reznikov as Defense Minister

Rada dismisses Liubchenko from post of First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

LATEST

Russia stops transit of coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine

Fire in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra extinguished

U.S. Embassy calls on Ukrainian authorities to hold accountable all those behind attack on Handziuk

Rada appoints Svyrydenko as First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European, Eurasian Affairs arrives in Kyiv

Rada agrees to appoint Reznikov as Defense Minister

Meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission to be held on Nov 10 – Kuleba

Ukrainian-language audio guide launched at Prague Castle in Czech Republic – President's Office

Zelensky submits to Rada proposal to appoint Reznikov as Defense Minister

Reznikov does not intend to take part in further work of TCG

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD