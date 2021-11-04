Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Donbas over past day

A Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in Donbas over the past day, six violations of the ceasefire were recorded. Since the beginning of the current day, the ceasefire has been observed, the press center of the JFO headquarters said.

"Over the past 24 hours, on November 3, in the area of ​​the Joint Force Operation, Russian-occupation forces recorded six ceasefire violations, two of which with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements [...]. As a result of hostile actions, one soldier was wounded. He was evacuated to a medical facility. His health condition is satisfactory," the headquarters said in the morning report on Facebook page on Thursday.

The enemy opened fire from heavy anti-tank grenade launchers near the village of Lobacheve.

Near Pivdenne, Russian-occupation forces fired on JFO positions twice, using heavy anti-tank grenade launchers and 120-mm mortars.

Not far from Novooleksandrivka, shelling from anti-tank and under-barrel grenade launchers, as well as heavy machine guns, was recorded.

At Zolote-3, the enemy fired from 82-mm mortars.

In the Novozvinka area, Russian-occupation forces opened fire from small arms.

"As of 07.00, November 4, no ceasefire violations were recorded," the JFO said.