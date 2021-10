Ukraine records 19,120 new COVID-19 cases per day, 9,738 recovered, 734 died – ministry

As of Tuesday morning, some 19,120 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded in Ukraine, some 9,738 people recovered and 734 people died, the Health Ministry of Ukraine press service said.

For the entire time of the pandemic in Ukraine: some 2.803 millon people fell ill; some 2.390 million people recovered; some 64,936 people died; while some 14.082 million PCR testing was carried out.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, some 9.151 million people have been vaccinated, of whom 9.151 million people received one dose, fully immunized and received two doses some 7.059 million people (of which two people received one dose abroad). A total of 16.210 million inoculations were carried out.