Georgian Interior Ministry denies Saakashvili's arrival

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has not crossed the border and is currently not in Georgia, the Georgian Interior Ministry said.

"Mikheil Saakashvili is not staying in the territory of Georgia. He has not crossed the Georgian border. We have information from the Ukrainian side that Saakashvili has not left Ukraine," ministry spokesman Alexander Darakhvelidze said at a press briefing on Friday.

Saakashvili is on the wanted list and he will be detained and put in prison if he crosses the border into Georgia, Darakhvelidze said.

All citizens of Georgia will be able to talk to former President Mikheil Saakashvili on Saturday, October 2, as soon as voting in the country's local elections is over, a leader of the Ajaria branch of the United National Movement opposition party, Murman Dumbadze, told reporters on Friday.

Dumbadze confirmed that Saakashvili is currently in Georgia, but declined to say how the ex-president crossed the country's border.

For her part, Eka Kherkheulidze, a leader of the United National Movement, told reporters that she had a video call with Saakashvili, but did not say when it took place.