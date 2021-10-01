Saakashvili's office in Ukraine confirms his departure for Georgia

Maria Barabash, head of the Office of Simple Solutions and Results established in Ukraine at the initiative of head of the Ukrainian National Reform Council's Executive Committee Mikheil Saakashvili, has confirmed the former Georgian president's departure for his home country.

"Mikheil Saakashvili is now in Georgia. I can confirm that as the office head," Barabash told the Georgian opposition channel Mtavari Arkhi on Friday.

She said Saakashvili left Kyiv last night.

"He gathered the team three days ago and said he was going to Georgia, since this is a pivotal moment for the country (Georgia) that needs to choose between Europe and the past. He told us he had to go because an important referendum was on, and he must be in Georgia," Barabash said.

Saakashvili, who is wanted in Georgia, said on social media on Friday that he had crossed into the Georgian territory. He posted two videos and said he was in Batumi.

Meanwhile, the Georgian Interior Ministry told reporters that Saakashvili had not crossed the border.