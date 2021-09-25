Kharkiv city election committee registers six candidates for position of mayor

The Kharkiv City Territorial Election Commission at its meeting made a decision on the registration of six candidates for the post of mayor.

"We've registered six candidates who submitted documents, and one was refused," head of the city electoral committee Olena Matviyenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

She clarified that out of six candidates, only one is running from the party. This is former judge of the Court of Appeal, head of the Shariy Party faction in Kharkiv City Council Volodymyr Pletnev.

The other five candidates are self-nominated. They are: member of parliament of several convocations, ex-head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Mykhailo Dobkin, who was the mayor of the city from 2006 to 2010; head of the regional organization of the National Corps Kostiantyn Nemichev, positioning himself as a single candidate from the pro-Ukrainian forces; deputy of Kharkiv Regional Council from the Opposition Platform – For Life, deputy mayor Valeriy Hovoriv; ex-deputy of Kharkiv City Council from the Party of Regions Dmytro Marynin, who in recent years has positioned himself as an implacable opponent of mayor Hennadiy Kernes, and a member of the Nash Krai party Oleksandr Kondrusyk, who is engaged in blogging on Facebook under the name Sasha Psykh.

As reported, on March 30, the Verkhovna Rada appointed an early election of the mayor of Kharkiv for October 31, 2021. This resolution was adopted in connection with the death of Hennadiy Kernes, who was elected mayor in the elections in the fall of 2020.