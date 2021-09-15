Facts

11:55 15.09.2021

Head of Emergency Service's media relations dept in Dnipropetrovsk region, ATO veteran killed in car blast

2 min read
Head of Emergency Service's media relations dept in Dnipropetrovsk region, ATO veteran killed in car blast

A car explosion in Dnipro killed Daria Hrechyshcheva, head of the media relations and public relations department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk region.

"Terrible news for our entire family of rescuers. Today, at about 09:00 in the morning, head of the media relations and public relations department of the State Emergency Service in Dnipropetrovsk region Daria Hrechyshcheva tragically died. Daria was one of the best employees of the State Emergency Service, and the department headed by her was one of the most advanced, the most professional, powerful among all regional press services of the State Emergency Service," the press service of the State Emergency Service reported on its Facebook page.

The department also added that Hrechyshcheva was a Red Cross volunteer.

A law enforcement source told Interfax-Ukraine that ATO veteran Oleksiy Kavlak was also killed in the blast.

Earlier, law enforcement officers established that a man and a woman were in the car that exploded in Dnipro on Wednesday morning. On this fact, criminal proceedings were initiated with preliminary legal qualifications under Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (act of terrorism).

As reported, at 09:00 on Wednesday, on Bohdan Khmelnytsky Avenue in the city of Dnipro, a car explosion occurred, as a result of which two people died.

Tags: #explosion
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:11 26.08.2021
No info on injured Ukrainians due to explosion near Kabul airport – MFA spokesperson

No info on injured Ukrainians due to explosion near Kabul airport – MFA spokesperson

11:28 31.07.2021
One person injured in explosion at Pokrovske Colliery dies in hospital – Metinvest

One person injured in explosion at Pokrovske Colliery dies in hospital – Metinvest

14:57 27.02.2021
Emergencies Service: one person dies, another injured as a result of explosion of oxygen tube in hospital in Chernivtsi

Emergencies Service: one person dies, another injured as a result of explosion of oxygen tube in hospital in Chernivtsi

16:21 12.02.2021
Man killed in explosion on playground in Solomiansky district of Kyiv – police

Man killed in explosion on playground in Solomiansky district of Kyiv – police

15:19 11.01.2021
Explosion occurred at Vinnytsia's kindergarten – media

Explosion occurred at Vinnytsia's kindergarten – media

12:20 11.01.2021
Lubnygaz asks to check Mosiychuk for involvement in explosion on Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline

Lubnygaz asks to check Mosiychuk for involvement in explosion on Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline

17:25 09.01.2021
Explosion occurs in main gas pipeline in Poltava region - Lubnygaz JSC

Explosion occurs in main gas pipeline in Poltava region - Lubnygaz JSC

18:25 17.09.2020
Police confirm explosion in restaurant in Kyiv downtown, two people injured

Police confirm explosion in restaurant in Kyiv downtown, two people injured

15:30 15.09.2020
Colonel, brigade's press secretary wounded due to grenade explosion near Shumy village in Donbas - JFO HQ

Colonel, brigade's press secretary wounded due to grenade explosion near Shumy village in Donbas - JFO HQ

11:59 15.09.2020
Soldier blown up during engineering work near Vodiane

Soldier blown up during engineering work near Vodiane

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine extends validity of 2-dose COVID certificates from 180 to 365 days

Ukraine records over 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Cabinet updates quarantine restrictions at different levels of epidemic

Ukraine, NATO countries start joint Table Top Exercises in Odesa to counter hybrid threats

Ukraine sees over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

LATEST

An oncology clinic by Israeli standards may be established In Ukraine - the Embassy

Razumkov: Sending bill on de-oligarchization to Venice Commission isn't an obstacle to its adoption

Ukraine extends validity of 2-dose COVID certificates from 180 to 365 days

Ukraine records over 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Representatives of UNIFIER operation donates medical equipment to National Guard worth UAH 4.5 mln

Cabinet updates quarantine restrictions at different levels of epidemic

Ukraine, NATO countries start joint Table Top Exercises in Odesa to counter hybrid threats

Kuleba: Ukraine is learning to become agile military state like Israel

Ukraine sees over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine's JCCC sends protest note on Russia-occupation forces shelling in Donbas on Sept 12-13 to OSCE SMM – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD