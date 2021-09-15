Head of Emergency Service's media relations dept in Dnipropetrovsk region, ATO veteran killed in car blast

A car explosion in Dnipro killed Daria Hrechyshcheva, head of the media relations and public relations department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk region.

"Terrible news for our entire family of rescuers. Today, at about 09:00 in the morning, head of the media relations and public relations department of the State Emergency Service in Dnipropetrovsk region Daria Hrechyshcheva tragically died. Daria was one of the best employees of the State Emergency Service, and the department headed by her was one of the most advanced, the most professional, powerful among all regional press services of the State Emergency Service," the press service of the State Emergency Service reported on its Facebook page.

The department also added that Hrechyshcheva was a Red Cross volunteer.

A law enforcement source told Interfax-Ukraine that ATO veteran Oleksiy Kavlak was also killed in the blast.

Earlier, law enforcement officers established that a man and a woman were in the car that exploded in Dnipro on Wednesday morning. On this fact, criminal proceedings were initiated with preliminary legal qualifications under Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (act of terrorism).

As reported, at 09:00 on Wednesday, on Bohdan Khmelnytsky Avenue in the city of Dnipro, a car explosion occurred, as a result of which two people died.