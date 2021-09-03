MH17 investigators ask residents of Kursk to help identify members of Buk crew from which airliner was shot down

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), investigating the crash of the Malaysian Airlines plane, which performed MH17 flight and was shot down in the skies over Ukraine on July 17, 2014, appeals to the residents of the Russian Kursk and the military stationed in this city to share information to identify the members of the anti-aircraft missile complex Buk, from which the airliner could be shot down.

"According to the JIT the Buk-TELAR that downed the plane was delivered from Kursk. The Dutch police, who coordinate this action, write in a letter addressed to the citizens of Kursk that the investigation into the crew members and the decision-making process of the deployment of the Buk-TELAR has reached an advanced stage, but is not yet finalized. In the letter, the investigation refers to Russian military who possess more information such as photos, videos, emails and official documents, are invited to share this information with the JIT," a press release posted Thursday by the Dutch police says.

In addition, the Dutch police also released two videos addressed to a broader public, in which a Dutch retired military officer and the parents of one of the victims -Australians who have Soviet heritage- explain how important it is for them to get answers to their questions. In particular, Vera Oreshkina, who lost her son Victor (29 years of age) in the crash, says in the video: "This tragedy should not have happened, and it must never happen again. We appeal to everybody who knows something about it, please tell it to those who need to know it."

Retired Lieutenant-Colonel Marseille, who has often worked with Russian military, says that he hopes that his Russian colleagues will provide answers: "It is very important for the families of the 298 innocent victims of the crash of flight MH17 to finally hear the truth. (….) It is essential for the future of our countries to bring the investigation to an end successfully, and finally close this sad chapter in our common history."

The Dutch police noted that the new call for information is not made on behalf of the criminal case against these suspects, but for the continuing investigation. "The continuing investigation is focused on the following questions: Who decided to deploy this missile system in Ukraine, and who were part of its crew? According to the JIT the Buk-TELAR was delivered by the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade from Kursk, and therefore the answers are sought in that area. With this call the JIT hopes to obtain the missing information in order to deliver the whole picture of this tragedy, so that the families of the victims will finally find peace knowing the truth about what really happened," the press release says.

Andy Kraag, head of the National Criminal Investigation Department of the Dutch police explained that the investigation wants to know "who were part of the crew, what was their order and who gave them that order." "We also want to know who decided to deploy this missile system in Ukraine. And first and foremost we want to know why the passenger airliner was downed. How could it happen that the plane with 298 innocent civilians on board was shot down? We can only answer these questions with full confidence when the persons involved provide clarity in this matter," the policeman is quoted in the press release.