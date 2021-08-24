Scientists of Akademik Vernadsky station congratulates Ukrainians on Independence Day

Scientists of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, who are at the Akademik Vernadsky station in Antarctica, congratulated Ukraine on the Independence Day.

Congratulations were osted on the YouTube channel.

"We, 12 participants of the 26th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition, being at the scientific station Akademik Vernadsky 15,000 kilometers from home, congratulate our native country from the farthest corner of the Earth, where our national flag flies. We represent different regions of Ukraine [...]Despite the fact that we are fascinated by the beauty and grandeur of Antarctica, our hearts beat in unison with the hearts of all Ukrainians. And although there is no escape from homesickness and the desire to see relatives, we are happy to represent the interests of our state here. Congratulations to Ukraine on its anniversary. We wish her development, victories and prosperity. We believe in its success, just as we believe in the success of our mission in Antarctica," the polar explorers congratulated the Ukrainians.