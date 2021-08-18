Facts

11:15 18.08.2021

Afghan film director Karimi evacuated to Ukraine

1 min read
Afghan film director Karimi evacuated to Ukraine

Film director Sahraa Karimi, evacuated from Afghanistan, arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday evening, Ukrainian presidential office chief Andriy Yermak said on Twitter.

"[I] was glad to greet Sahraa Karimi and her family in Kyiv. Now they are safe and sound. Sahraa Karimi is the first female chairperson of the Afghanfilm and a director whose films are renowned beyond Afghanistan's borders. It's a shame that today's Afghanistan is unsafe for brilliant talents like her," Yermak said.

In turn, Karimi thanked the Office of the Ukrainian President and the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry for facilitating her evacuation together with Turkish and Slovak partners. "All together helped me to get out of Kabul, they also saved other 11 persons," she said on Twitter.

Tags: #evacuation #afghanistan
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:42 18.08.2021
Aircraft of Defense Ministry flies to Afghanistan for possible evacuation of Ukrainian citizens - MFA

Aircraft of Defense Ministry flies to Afghanistan for possible evacuation of Ukrainian citizens - MFA

12:06 17.08.2021
MFA: some 120 Ukrainian citizens, their family members state their willingness to evacuate from Afghanistan

MFA: some 120 Ukrainian citizens, their family members state their willingness to evacuate from Afghanistan

16:00 16.08.2021
Part of Afghans who arrived in Ukraine apply for refugee status - Border Guard Service

Part of Afghans who arrived in Ukraine apply for refugee status - Border Guard Service

14:26 16.08.2021
Up to 50 Ukrainians staying in Afghanistan – MFA

Up to 50 Ukrainians staying in Afghanistan – MFA

12:39 13.08.2021
Ukraine developing ways to evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan when they ask for help

Ukraine developing ways to evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan when they ask for help

09:51 13.08.2021
Ukrainian MFA recommends that Ukrainians in Afghanistan immediately leave the country

Ukrainian MFA recommends that Ukrainians in Afghanistan immediately leave the country

09:57 25.10.2020
Ten people rescued from sinking oil tanker in Azov Sea; 3 being searched for – ministry

Ten people rescued from sinking oil tanker in Azov Sea; 3 being searched for – ministry

15:30 20.07.2020
Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, UK demand that Iran conduct full, transparent, independent flight safety investigation into UIA plane crash

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, UK demand that Iran conduct full, transparent, independent flight safety investigation into UIA plane crash

13:05 18.03.2020
Evacuation of 35,200 Ukrainians from abroad requires $4.2 mln of budget funds

Evacuation of 35,200 Ukrainians from abroad requires $4.2 mln of budget funds

14:11 14.03.2020
Govt adopts decision to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Italy

Govt adopts decision to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Italy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Aircraft of Defense Ministry flies to Afghanistan for possible evacuation of Ukrainian citizens - MFA

Daily COVID-19 morbidity up in Ukraine, 40 patients die in past 24 hours

Court extends Antonenko's house arrest, Duhar's obligations for another two months

Kyiv protests over illegal searches, detentions of Crimean Tatars in temporarily occupied Crimea

Spain to take part in Crimea Platform – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

LATEST

Organizers of installation on Alley of Heavenly Hundred Heroes agree to dismantle constructions

Denisova: court arrests three out of five detained Crimean Tatars

Beleniuk receives rank of 'senior lieutenant', PM gun - Defense Ministry

Daily COVID-19 morbidity up in Ukraine, 40 patients die in past 24 hours

Court extends Antonenko's house arrest, Duhar's obligations for another two months

Kyiv protests over illegal searches, detentions of Crimean Tatars in temporarily occupied Crimea

Spain to take part in Crimea Platform – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Fire at Kolomoisky's steel plant in Ohio: arson suspected – media

Ukraine records 890 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, some 433 people recovered, 27 died – Health Ministry

Former head of Ministry of Finance Umansky presents his political force

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD