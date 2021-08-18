Afghan film director Karimi evacuated to Ukraine

Film director Sahraa Karimi, evacuated from Afghanistan, arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday evening, Ukrainian presidential office chief Andriy Yermak said on Twitter.

"[I] was glad to greet Sahraa Karimi and her family in Kyiv. Now they are safe and sound. Sahraa Karimi is the first female chairperson of the Afghanfilm and a director whose films are renowned beyond Afghanistan's borders. It's a shame that today's Afghanistan is unsafe for brilliant talents like her," Yermak said.

In turn, Karimi thanked the Office of the Ukrainian President and the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry for facilitating her evacuation together with Turkish and Slovak partners. "All together helped me to get out of Kabul, they also saved other 11 persons," she said on Twitter.