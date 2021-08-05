Facts

12:08 05.08.2021

Temporarily occupied territories of Donbas never to be Russian – Zelensky

The temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in Donbas will never be Russian, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"People in the occupied territory of Donbas and Crimea must understand, this is not about someone throwing someone out somewhere. I just want me to be understood. Once again, your homeland or are you a guest? I think that, if you live in the territory of Donbas today, temporarily occupied, and you think that this is a right thing for us to go to Russia, we are Russians, it is a big mistake to stay in Donbas. It will never be Russian territory. Just never," Zelensky said in interview on the Dom television channel.

He called on all people who want to live in Russia and consider the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to be Russian, to finally move to Russia.

"For the future of your children and grandchildren, if you think that you love Russia and have stayed on the territory of Ukraine all your life, feeling that this is Russia. If you feel that way, then I believe that this person must understand: in the name of his children and grandchildren already need to go and look for a place in Russia. That is right. Since without Ukraine, there will be no civilization on this territory," he said.

According to Zelensky, "Ukraine will grow up, and Donbas, in an occupied and cut off form, will not grow anywhere."

"Therefore, there will be no happiness for these people here. But if you feel that Donbas is Ukrainian, if you respect this flag, respect the Ukrainian language, if you feel that you are Ukrainian, be there, hold on. This land will still be deoccupied in any case," the head of state said.

"It does not matter how much it is occupied. It is like a wall once in Germany. It does not matter. In any case, people, history will take advantage of the moment, and the wall will collapse. If they do not agree, people will still take advantage of the moment," Zelensky said.

