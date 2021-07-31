One person injured in explosion at Pokrovske Colliery dies in hospital – Metinvest

One person injured in an explosion at the Pokrovske Colliery (Donetsk region) on Saturday died in hospital, Metinvest said.

"On July 31, at 04:15, an explosion occurred at the Pokrovske Colliery at a depth of 815 meters. The tenth paramilitary mine rescue detachment was promptly called to the mine. People from the mine were brought to the surface," the company said.

As a result of the explosion, ten people were injured, of which four were employees of the mine administration, and six were employees of a contractor. The victims received injuries of varying severity.

"One person, an employee of a contracting organization, died from his injuries in the hospital. The rest of the people who were in the mine at the time of the explosion are under medical supervision, they received the necessary assistance," Metinvest said in the official statement.

A commission has been set up to investigate the causes of the accident. The families of the victims are supported. Metinvest Group expresses condolences to the family of the deceased.