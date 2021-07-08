Another 3 publications in Belarus report searches

Facts

The editorial boards of the Baranovichi newspaper Intex-press and Brestskaya Gazeta have reported visits by law enforcement officials to the offices of the Belarusian media outlets.

Intex-press said on its Telegram channel on Thursday that "State Security Committee officials have come to search the editorial office."

The paper was earlier issued a warning by the Information Ministry for an interview with former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. The paper's editor-in-chief and founder Vladimir Yanukevich was then fined for dissemination of prohibited information.

Brestskaya Gazeta also reported a visit by law enforcement officials on its Telegram channel on Thursday. "Law enforcement officials have come to the Brestskaya Gazeta editorial office, according to employees who are not in the editorial office," the report said.

It was reported on Thursday that user access to the website of the opposition media outlet Nasha Niva had been blocked. The editorial board reported the detention of the publication's editor-in-chief Yegor Martinovich and searches of the employees' residences.

Igor Kazmerchak, editor of the Orshansky regional portal, was detained on Thursday morning.

"Officials from the Financial Investigations Department knocked on the door at the apartment of our site's editor Igor Kazmerchak and another employee of the site at around 6:00 a.m. today. Igor's laptop computer and mobile phone were seized during the search. Igor was also asked to come with them immediately after the search. It's not clear where he is now and when he will be released," the portal said.

