Facts

17:38 30.06.2021

Apple officially opens office in Ukraine

1 min read
Apple officially opens office in Ukraine

Apple has officially opened an office in Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Now, according to him, the company will directly import equipment to Ukraine and control the stores of official dealers.

"This is important news. The opening of the Apple office will strengthen our image in the international arena and in the future will help attract new investments," Fedorov said.

Also, from June 29, 2021, support for Apple users in Ukrainian became available.

"For more than a year now, our team has been communicating with both the European and American offices of the company. Together we plan to launch new Apple services for Ukrainian users," Fedorov said.

Tags: #office #ukraine #apple
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:07 30.06.2021
Ukraine joins Global Coalition for Digital Security

Ukraine joins Global Coalition for Digital Security

09:29 30.06.2021
Ukraine beats Sweden 2:1, advances to Euro 2020 quarter-finals

Ukraine beats Sweden 2:1, advances to Euro 2020 quarter-finals

16:08 29.06.2021
Horsch opens representative office in Kyiv region with investment of EUR 5 mln – minister

Horsch opens representative office in Kyiv region with investment of EUR 5 mln – minister

14:40 29.06.2021
Rada adopts law on resumption of HQCJ work

Rada adopts law on resumption of HQCJ work

14:38 29.06.2021
Level of shadow economy up to 30% of GDP in 2020 - Economy Ministry

Level of shadow economy up to 30% of GDP in 2020 - Economy Ministry

14:28 29.06.2021
Gazprom refuses to book additional interruptible transit capacity via Ukraine for July despite upcoming major pipeline repairs

Gazprom refuses to book additional interruptible transit capacity via Ukraine for July despite upcoming major pipeline repairs

12:42 29.06.2021
Ukrainian film 'Editorial Office' directed by Bondarchuk received EUR 140,000 from Eurimages – Tkachenko

Ukrainian film 'Editorial Office' directed by Bondarchuk received EUR 140,000 from Eurimages – Tkachenko

11:46 29.06.2021
EBRD improves forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 from 3% to 3.5%

EBRD improves forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 from 3% to 3.5%

09:17 29.06.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy shelling near Novotoshkivske in Donbas – task force

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy shelling near Novotoshkivske in Donbas – task force

11:18 24.06.2021
Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova hope Associated Trio to strengthen cooperation with EU in security, defense – FMs joint statement

Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova hope Associated Trio to strengthen cooperation with EU in security, defense – FMs joint statement

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky counts on Pope's support in resolving military conflict in Donbas

Minsk's decision to suspend EaP participation shows disrespect for values of democracy, rule of law, human rights – Ukraine's MFA

Rada adopts law on resumption of HQCJ work

Ukrainian killed in fire on board MSC MESSINA in Indian Ocean – MFA

Kuleba instructs Ukrainian embassies in India, Singapore to check info on fire of vessel with Odesa sailors near Sri Lanka

LATEST

Zelensky counts on Pope's support in resolving military conflict in Donbas

SkyUp launches flights from Odesa to Thessaloniki from July 6

Putin bears full responsibility for gulf between Ukrainians, Russians - Kuleba

Dam at 107th kilometer of North Crimean Canal 80% built, this is enough to keep Dnipro water out of Crimea – Korynevych

All new museums in Egypt to have Ukrainian audio guides – Egypt's Minister of Tourism & Antiquities

Minsk's decision to suspend EaP participation shows disrespect for values of democracy, rule of law, human rights – Ukraine's MFA

Ukrainian killed in fire on board MSC MESSINA in Indian Ocean – MFA

Kuleba instructs Ukrainian embassies in India, Singapore to check info on fire of vessel with Odesa sailors near Sri Lanka

Klitschko: I believe Ukraine to become constitutionally developed, legal European state

Over 400 Ukrainian citizens are in detention facilities in Russia, occupied territories – Denisova

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD