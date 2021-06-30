Apple officially opens office in Ukraine

Apple has officially opened an office in Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Now, according to him, the company will directly import equipment to Ukraine and control the stores of official dealers.

"This is important news. The opening of the Apple office will strengthen our image in the international arena and in the future will help attract new investments," Fedorov said.

Also, from June 29, 2021, support for Apple users in Ukrainian became available.

"For more than a year now, our team has been communicating with both the European and American offices of the company. Together we plan to launch new Apple services for Ukrainian users," Fedorov said.