Facts

14:51 24.06.2021

Kuleba calls ​​resuming EU-Russia summits dangerous deviation from EU sanctions policy: this could dissuade Russia from fulfilling Minsk agreements

1 min read
Kuleba calls ​​resuming EU-Russia summits dangerous deviation from EU sanctions policy: this could dissuade Russia from fulfilling Minsk agreements

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the idea of ​​resuming EU-Russia summits without progress on the part of Russia is a dangerous deviation from the EU sanctions policy.

"Resuming EU-Russia summits without seeing progress from Russia would be a dangerous deviation from EU sanctions policy. It could only disrupt the non-recognition policy, undermine the effectiveness of sanctions and more gravely, discourage Russia from implementing Minsk agreements," Kuleba said on Twitter, being in Brussels within the meeting of the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia with High Representative of the EU for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the EU needs to achieve a direct dialogue with the leadership of Russia, but at the same time develop a unified approach to "provocations" by Moscow. It is also necessary to learn how to resist Russia's "hybrid offensive," she said.

The day before, the Financial Times said, citing diplomatic sources, that Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron consider it necessary to consider the possibility of organizing an EU summit at the level of heads of state and government with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the future.

Tags: #eu #kuleba #russia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:55 24.06.2021
Overall progress in implementation of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement is 54% – Ukrainian authorities

Overall progress in implementation of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement is 54% – Ukrainian authorities

15:34 21.06.2021
EU approves another package of sanctions against Belarus – European Council president

EU approves another package of sanctions against Belarus – European Council president

20:14 16.06.2021
Putin: Russia has only one obligation on Ukraine – to promote implementation of Minsk agreement

Putin: Russia has only one obligation on Ukraine – to promote implementation of Minsk agreement

09:33 15.06.2021
In case of Nord Stream 2 completion, Ukraine would like to receive guarantees of security by withdrawing Russian troops - Kuleba

In case of Nord Stream 2 completion, Ukraine would like to receive guarantees of security by withdrawing Russian troops - Kuleba

15:29 08.06.2021
EU to take special approach in applying CBAM to Ukraine – trade representative

EU to take special approach in applying CBAM to Ukraine – trade representative

15:07 07.06.2021
Berlin expects extension of agreement on Russian gas transit via Ukraine

Berlin expects extension of agreement on Russian gas transit via Ukraine

14:22 04.06.2021
Kyiv has various proposals to change venue of TCG negotiations from Minsk – Kuleba

Kyiv has various proposals to change venue of TCG negotiations from Minsk – Kuleba

10:33 04.06.2021
EU calls on Russia to immediately stop fuelling conflict in Donbas, pledges its unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

EU calls on Russia to immediately stop fuelling conflict in Donbas, pledges its unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

11:40 02.06.2021
Kuleba: Bipartisan and bicameral support in U.S. Congress vital to Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership

Kuleba: Bipartisan and bicameral support in U.S. Congress vital to Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership

10:07 01.06.2021
Structural unit for European, Euro-Atlantic integration created in President's Office, Zhovkva to be engaged in area

Structural unit for European, Euro-Atlantic integration created in President's Office, Zhovkva to be engaged in area

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky signs order on sanctions in relation to businessmen Firtash, Fuks

Zelensky signs decree on extended, new sanctions against 55 banks, fiscal companies of Russia, so called ORDLO banks

SAPO sends request to Interpol to put ex-head of PrivatBank Dubilet on wanted list

'Indian' strain of COVID-19 recorded in Ukraine – Danilov

Deteriorating security situation in Donbas prevents OSCE SMM from effectively fulfilling its mandate - Grau

LATEST

Zelensky extends sanctions against Russian media, their reps

Zelensky signs order on sanctions in relation to businessmen Firtash, Fuks

Zelensky signs decree on extended, new sanctions against 55 banks, fiscal companies of Russia, so called ORDLO banks

SAPO sends request to Interpol to put ex-head of PrivatBank Dubilet on wanted list

'Indian' strain of COVID-19 recorded in Ukraine – Danilov

PACE appoints Ukrainian MP Honcharenko as human rights rapporteur on migration issues

Deteriorating security situation in Donbas prevents OSCE SMM from effectively fulfilling its mandate - Grau

SBU confirms investigation in Medvedchuk, Kozak case

Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova hope Associated Trio to strengthen cooperation with EU in security, defense – FMs joint statement

Yermak, Nuland discuss details of Zelensky's visit to United States – President's Office

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD