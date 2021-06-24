Kuleba calls ​​resuming EU-Russia summits dangerous deviation from EU sanctions policy: this could dissuade Russia from fulfilling Minsk agreements

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the idea of ​​resuming EU-Russia summits without progress on the part of Russia is a dangerous deviation from the EU sanctions policy.

"Resuming EU-Russia summits without seeing progress from Russia would be a dangerous deviation from EU sanctions policy. It could only disrupt the non-recognition policy, undermine the effectiveness of sanctions and more gravely, discourage Russia from implementing Minsk agreements," Kuleba said on Twitter, being in Brussels within the meeting of the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia with High Representative of the EU for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the EU needs to achieve a direct dialogue with the leadership of Russia, but at the same time develop a unified approach to "provocations" by Moscow. It is also necessary to learn how to resist Russia's "hybrid offensive," she said.

The day before, the Financial Times said, citing diplomatic sources, that Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron consider it necessary to consider the possibility of organizing an EU summit at the level of heads of state and government with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the future.