Facts

12:50 24.06.2021

Deteriorating security situation in Donbas prevents OSCE SMM from effectively fulfilling its mandate - Grau

Deteriorating security situation in Donbas prevents OSCE SMM from effectively fulfilling its mandate - Grau

Special Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Heidi Grau, said that the deteriorating security situation in Donbas does not allow the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to effectively fulfill its mandate.

"In recent weeks, the OSCE SMM has observed a deteriorating security situation in the areas of disengagement of forces and equipment. The Mission also continues to record the use of heavy weapons deployed in violation of the disengagement line. Also, there are still systematic restrictions and obstacles to the free movement of the OSCE SMM, as well as attacks on its unmanned aerial vehicles. This prevents the SMM from effectively fulfilling its mandate," Grau said following the next TCG meeting at the level of heads of delegations.

The security working group and TCG focused on ceasefire violations.

"Unfortunately, it was not possible to agree on specific measures that could improve the security situation," the OSCE SMM website says.

An attempt to advance the discussion on demining was unsuccessful as well.

It was noted that the work of the political group has long failed to find a constructive approach and fulfill the TCG's instructions to develop an Action Plan for the implementation of the Minsk Agreements.

Participants of the humanitarian working group held a detailed discussion of the exchange of persons held in connection with the conflict and the opening of new checkpoints in the area of ​​the settlements of Zolote and Schastia of Luhansk region.

Discussions in the Economic Working Group focused on water supply, pension benefits, property rights and the environment.

