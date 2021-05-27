Facts

09:31 27.05.2021

Downed MH17 case investigation to continue until progress made – Investigation team's head

Downed MH17 case investigation to continue until progress made – Investigation team's head

Head of the investigation team in the case of the downed Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 Digna van Boetzelaer says that the investigation is currently working to identify those who directly "pressed the button" and those who ordered the delivery of the Buk air defense system to Ukraine.

She told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday, under visiting court session, which was held to inspect the reconstruction of the downed MH17.

Boetzelaer said the investigation continues and the focus is on those who pressed the button, as well as the higher level, who was responsible for the fact that Buk was brought to Ukraine. This is a very complex investigation. This (investigation, as a result whom the charges were brought against Oleg Pulatov, Igor Girkin (Strelkov), Sergei Dubinsky and Leonid Kharchenko), was quite complicated, but the one that is being conducted now is even more complicated, she said.

When asked if there are any new suspects, Boetzelaer said that she cannot talk about the suspects, now they are working.

Similarly, the head of the investigation team answered a question if the persons in whom the investigation is interested.She said the answer is the same, the team is investigating, and while the investigation is underway, they will not say what is of interest to them.

Speaking about the time frame for the investigation, Boetzelaer said the investigation will continue as long as there is progress.

She also confirmed the progress in the investigation.

The trial in the case of the downed MH17 started on March 9, 2020.

