16:12 24.05.2021

Ukraine sees positive trend in COVID-19 incidence – PM

There is a positive trend in the incidence of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in Ukraine, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said at a conference call chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"In Ukraine, there is a positive trend in the incidence of coronavirus disease, for the ninth week in a row, all epidemic indicators are improving. [...] All Ukraine's regions are in the 'yellow' zone. In Donetsk region there is a slight excess of the percentage of the epidemic threshold, but all other indicators remain in the normal range," Shmyhal said.

According to the prime minister, the number of active patients is systematically decreasing in the country. At the moment, some 176,000 people are sick. Some 19,400 beds are occupied in Ukrainian hospitals, which is almost two times less than during the incidence outbreak.

In addition, some 1.054 million vaccinations against COVID-19 have already been made in Ukraine. More than 978,000 people received the first dose, and almost 76,000 people received completed vaccination with the second dose. At the same time, 500,000 citizens are registered for vaccination through the Diia mobile application. Now people who are over 65 years old are being vaccinated.

At the meeting, it was discussed that the pace of vaccination on weekends of those who signed up for vaccinations through the application should be increased.

The prime minister also briefed the president about the payment of UAH 8,000 in aid to private entrepreneurs and employees of small businesses whose activities were affected by the imposition of lockdown in April 2021.

"Some UAH 1.4 billion has already been paid, the payments covered 175,000 people," he said.

Zelensky instructed to determine clear terms for the payment of financial assistance due to lockdown, as well as payments for sick leave and assistance in connection with pregnancy and childbirth.

He also inquired about the process of preparing "vaccination passports."

Tags: #covid_19
