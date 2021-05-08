Facts

16:08 08.05.2021

Zelensky in Luhansk region honors memory of those killed during World War II

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a working trip to Luhansk region honored the memory of those killed during the Second World War, the press service of the head of state reports.

"During a working trip to Luhansk region, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Memorial Complex "Ukraine to the Liberators" in the village of Milove, where 2,814 soldiers are buried in a common grave. On the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation and on the eve of Victory over Nazism in World War II, the head of state laid flowers to the Eternal Flame and honored those who died in the battles for their native land," the report says.

The memory of the victims was also honored by head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, his deputies and ambassadors of the G7 countries and the European Union, who arrived in Luhansk region together with the president.

Tags: #luhansk_region #zelensky
