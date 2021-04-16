Facts

14:28 16.04.2021

Windrose to launch flights from Kyiv to Uzhgorod, Chernivtsi and Kryvy Rih in June – dpty head of President's Office

2 min read
Windrose to launch flights from Kyiv to Uzhgorod, Chernivtsi and Kryvy Rih in June – dpty head of President's Office

Windrose Airlines (Kyiv) in June will launch regular flights to three more cities: Kyiv-Uzhgorod-Kyiv, Kyiv-Chernivtsi-Kyiv and Kyiv-Kryvy Rih-Kyiv, Deputy Head of the President's Office, coordinator of Big Construction Kyrylo Tymoshenko has told Interfax-Ukraine.

He recalled that at the end of last year, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the list of priority investment projects for the state until 2023. Separate points there are emphasis on reconstructing a number of regional airports.

"In the coming years, within the framework of the presidential program Big Construction, we plan to restore 16 regional airports. And just the other day we received another powerful signal, which indicates that we are moving in the right direction: it was decided that in June, the Ukrainian airline Windrose launches regular flights to three more cities – Uzhgorod [three times a week], Chernivtsi [three times a week] and Kryvy Rih [four times a week]," Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

According to him, the flights will be carried out on comfortable and new ATR-72-600 aircraft, designed specifically for regional transportation.

"The decision of the airline is another incentive to more actively develop infrastructure at airports," the deputy head of the President's Office said.

Tymoshenko said that the state authorities are focused on popularizing the habit of using domestic air transportation among Ukrainians, and creating comfortable working conditions for carriers.

The experience of 2020 has shown that the development of domestic aviation will help support airlines in times of crisis, he said.

In turn, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Valentyn Reznichenko said that the reconstruction of the international airport in Kryvy Rih is part of the president's program Big Construction. The work there will be carried out at the expense of the state, local budgets and investors.

"Starting from the summer, the city's air gates are ready to receive regular flights of Windrose. The planes will follow to Boryspil airport. From there, passengers will be able to continue their journey to other Ukrainian cities. In fact, the airport will serve the needs of the 600,000 city and two large regions – Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad. These flights will breathe new life into the airport itself and the entire region," Reznichenko said.

Earlier, Windrose Airlines united the following cities with a network of domestic air transportation: Kyiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Odesa, Kherson and Mykolaiv.

Tags: #windrose
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:52 20.02.2020
Windrose launches flights from Kyiv to Ljubljana, Zagreb, from Dnipro to Berlin, Burgas

Windrose launches flights from Kyiv to Ljubljana, Zagreb, from Dnipro to Berlin, Burgas

12:37 03.01.2020
Windrose to launch flights from Kyiv to three Italian cities from May 2020

Windrose to launch flights from Kyiv to three Italian cities from May 2020

11:47 06.08.2019
Windrose will carry out presidential flights for UAH 35.1 mln in 2019

Windrose will carry out presidential flights for UAH 35.1 mln in 2019

09:56 30.07.2019
Госавиаслужба разрешила Windrose и "Atlasjet-Украина" летать из Киева в Тель-Авив, SkyUp - из Львова и Запорожья в Тель-Авив

Госавиаслужба разрешила Windrose и "Atlasjet-Украина" летать из Киева в Тель-Авив, SkyUp - из Львова и Запорожья в Тель-Авив

12:22 07.05.2019
State Aviation Service allows Windrose to fly from Odesa to Tel Aviv

State Aviation Service allows Windrose to fly from Odesa to Tel Aviv

16:39 10.07.2013
Windrose from October 25 to launch flights to Dominican Republic

Windrose from October 25 to launch flights to Dominican Republic

16:38 17.01.2013
Some 2,500 passengers of AeroSvit come from/to 9 cities on additional flights

Some 2,500 passengers of AeroSvit come from/to 9 cities on additional flights

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Merkel, Macron, Zelensky urge Russia to withdraw troops from border with Ukraine – statement

Zelensky: we offer France to sign declaration of support for Ukraine's accession to EU

Zelensky: we approaching regular meeting of Normandy Four leaders, advisers' meeting scheduled on April 19

Ukraine ready for any development of events, encourages Russia to have dialogue – Zelensky

Avakov calls on patriots to unite before possible provocations, aggression coming from Russia

LATEST

Adonis medical group plans to open four branches in 2021

If Russia acts recklessly or aggressively, there will be consequences – U.S. Charge d'Affaires

Merkel, Macron, Zelensky urge Russia to withdraw troops from border with Ukraine – statement

Zelensky: we offer France to sign declaration of support for Ukraine's accession to EU

Zelensky supports Biden's intention to meet with Putin

Zelensky: we approaching regular meeting of Normandy Four leaders, advisers' meeting scheduled on April 19

Avakov, Ambassador of Pakistan discuss cooperation in development of relations' legal framework

United States welcomes first batch of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to Ukraine – embassy

Borrell wants to come to Ukraine, visit contact line

Zelensky, Macron hold tete-a-tete meeting – press service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD