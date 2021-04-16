Windrose to launch flights from Kyiv to Uzhgorod, Chernivtsi and Kryvy Rih in June – dpty head of President's Office

Windrose Airlines (Kyiv) in June will launch regular flights to three more cities: Kyiv-Uzhgorod-Kyiv, Kyiv-Chernivtsi-Kyiv and Kyiv-Kryvy Rih-Kyiv, Deputy Head of the President's Office, coordinator of Big Construction Kyrylo Tymoshenko has told Interfax-Ukraine.

He recalled that at the end of last year, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the list of priority investment projects for the state until 2023. Separate points there are emphasis on reconstructing a number of regional airports.

"In the coming years, within the framework of the presidential program Big Construction, we plan to restore 16 regional airports. And just the other day we received another powerful signal, which indicates that we are moving in the right direction: it was decided that in June, the Ukrainian airline Windrose launches regular flights to three more cities – Uzhgorod [three times a week], Chernivtsi [three times a week] and Kryvy Rih [four times a week]," Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

According to him, the flights will be carried out on comfortable and new ATR-72-600 aircraft, designed specifically for regional transportation.

"The decision of the airline is another incentive to more actively develop infrastructure at airports," the deputy head of the President's Office said.

Tymoshenko said that the state authorities are focused on popularizing the habit of using domestic air transportation among Ukrainians, and creating comfortable working conditions for carriers.

The experience of 2020 has shown that the development of domestic aviation will help support airlines in times of crisis, he said.

In turn, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Valentyn Reznichenko said that the reconstruction of the international airport in Kryvy Rih is part of the president's program Big Construction. The work there will be carried out at the expense of the state, local budgets and investors.

"Starting from the summer, the city's air gates are ready to receive regular flights of Windrose. The planes will follow to Boryspil airport. From there, passengers will be able to continue their journey to other Ukrainian cities. In fact, the airport will serve the needs of the 600,000 city and two large regions – Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad. These flights will breathe new life into the airport itself and the entire region," Reznichenko said.

Earlier, Windrose Airlines united the following cities with a network of domestic air transportation: Kyiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Odesa, Kherson and Mykolaiv.