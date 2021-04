As result of shelling, Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas on Saturday – task force

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in Donbas on Saturday as a result of shelling by Russia-occupation forces, the Skhid (East) task force said.

"The fighter was promptly provided with first aid and was sent to a hospital. The state of health of the defender is moderate," the Skhid task force said on Facebook on Saturday.

The OSCE representatives were informed about the actions of Russia-occupation forces.