13:04 06.04.2021

Zelensky: NATO is only way to end war in Donbas; MAP to become signal for Russia

Zelensky: NATO is only way to end war in Donbas; MAP to become signal for Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during a conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, said the most pressing issue for Ukraine is the possibility of obtaining a NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP).

"We are committed to reforming our army and the defense sector, but reforms alone cannot stop Russia. NATO is the only way to end the war in Donbas. The MAP will be a real signal for Russia," his press service said, citing the president.

Zelensky informed the NATO Secretary General about "pulling Russian troops to the Ukrainian borders and increasing the level of their readiness for an offensive," and also thanked him for the attention of the North Atlantic Alliance to the security situation around Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine also called on NATO countries to pay more attention to security issues in the Black Sea and to strengthen their military presence in the Black Sea region.

"Such a permanent presence should become a powerful factor in deterring Russia, which continues the large-scale militarization of the region and interferes with merchant shipping," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky #nato
