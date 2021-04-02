Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in day in Donbas - JFO HQ

Over the past day, two Ukrainian servicemen have been wounded in Donbas, 13 attacks from Russia-led forces have been recorded, the press center of the Joint Forces operation headquarters said.

"Over the past day, on April 1, in the area of ​​the Joint Forces operation, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire 13 times [...] As a result of hostile actions, two servicemen from the Joint Forces operation were injured. The defenders were promptly taken to a hospital, where they are provided with the necessary medical help. The condition of the wounded is satisfactory," reported in the morning summary on the headquarters Facebook page on Friday.

In particular, in the area of ​​responsibility of the Skhid task force, near Pisky, Russian-occupation forces opened fire from the 82 and 120 caliber mortars prohibited by the Minsk agreements, and near the settlements of Starohnativka, Avdiyivka and Vodiane (Azov area), the enemy fired at JFO positions from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms.

In the area of ​​responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force, not far from Vodiane, Russian occupation forces used an anti-tank missile system in the direction of the Ukrainian positions. Near the settlements of Svitlodarsk, Luhanske and Zolote-4, the enemy used automatic heavy and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

In the suburbs of the villages of Shumy and Novotoshkivka, the enemy opened fire from automatic easel grenade launchers.

The headquarters said that Ukrainian servicemen returned fire to the enemy shelling.

"As of 0700 on April 2, no shelling was recorded," the report says.