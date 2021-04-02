Facts

09:35 02.04.2021

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in day in Donbas - JFO HQ

2 min read
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in day in Donbas - JFO HQ

Over the past day, two Ukrainian servicemen have been wounded in Donbas, 13 attacks from Russia-led forces have been recorded, the press center of the Joint Forces operation headquarters said.

"Over the past day, on April 1, in the area of ​​the Joint Forces operation, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire 13 times [...] As a result of hostile actions, two servicemen from the Joint Forces operation were injured. The defenders were promptly taken to a hospital, where they are provided with the necessary medical help. The condition of the wounded is satisfactory," reported in the morning summary on the headquarters Facebook page on Friday.

In particular, in the area of ​​responsibility of the Skhid task force, near Pisky, Russian-occupation forces opened fire from the 82 and 120 caliber mortars prohibited by the Minsk agreements, and near the settlements of Starohnativka, Avdiyivka and Vodiane (Azov area), the enemy fired at JFO positions from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms.

In the area of ​​responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force, not far from Vodiane, Russian occupation forces used an anti-tank missile system in the direction of the Ukrainian positions. Near the settlements of Svitlodarsk, Luhanske and Zolote-4, the enemy used automatic heavy and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

In the suburbs of the villages of Shumy and Novotoshkivka, the enemy opened fire from automatic easel grenade launchers.

The headquarters said that Ukrainian servicemen returned fire to the enemy shelling.

"As of 0700 on April 2, no shelling was recorded," the report says.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:50 30.03.2021
No casualties reported amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas– JFO staff

No casualties reported amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas– JFO staff

13:57 08.03.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once per day – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once per day – JFO HQ

12:03 08.03.2021
British military delegation visits Donbas frontline zone

British military delegation visits Donbas frontline zone

12:03 06.03.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire seven times, one WIA – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire seven times, one WIA – JFO HQ

09:45 05.03.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, no casualties – JFO HQ

09:25 04.03.2021
Armed Forces' soldier receives bullet wound as result of shelling of positions by Russian-occupation forces in Donbas

Armed Forces' soldier receives bullet wound as result of shelling of positions by Russian-occupation forces in Donbas

19:03 03.03.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times, no casualties – JFO HQ

09:31 03.03.2021
Russia-led forces once violate ceasefire regime in Donbas in past 24 hours - JFO HQ

Russia-led forces once violate ceasefire regime in Donbas in past 24 hours - JFO HQ

09:29 02.03.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire seven times, nine soldiers wounded – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire seven times, nine soldiers wounded – JFO HQ

12:23 26.02.2021
One enemy attack launched on Ukraine's positions, with no casualties reported – JFO HQ

One enemy attack launched on Ukraine's positions, with no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine records historical maximum of calls for emergency medical care – Health Ministry's expert

Reintegration Ministry asks Rada to finance effective Ukrainian broadcasting to Crimea, Donbas

Tupytsky fails to come to court trial on considering motion for choosing preventive measure to him, consideration postponed to April 7

Ukraine reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day, 19,893

South African strain of COVID-19 detected in two Ukrainian regions, British seen in all – health minister

LATEST

Ukraine records historical maximum of calls for emergency medical care – Health Ministry's expert

Some 81% of beds occupied in communal medical institutions of Kyiv - mayor

Cabinet intends to launch experiment on issuing 10 types of licenses through Diia - draft resolution

Reintegration Ministry asks Rada to finance effective Ukrainian broadcasting to Crimea, Donbas

Tupytsky fails to come to court trial on considering motion for choosing preventive measure to him, consideration postponed to April 7

Fire in Kharkiv kills one person, another one hospitalized – Emergency Service

Canada's Ambassador notes importance of establishing civilian control over Ukrainian Armed Forces - meeting with President's Office dpty head

U.S. Dept. of State shares Pentagon's concern over escalating tensions in Donbas

U.S. secretary of defense assures Kyiv of U.S. support in event of escalation in Donbas - Ukrainian Defense Ministry

Ukraine reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day, 19,893

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD