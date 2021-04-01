Ukraine-related topic to be discussed at NATO-Russia Council, as it is primary reason for state of NATO-Russia relations – NATO

NATO does not agree with the statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Ukraine should not be discussed at a meeting of the RF-NATO Council, as they are convinced that the conflict in Ukraine is the primary reason for the current state of NATO-Russia relations.

The headquarters of the North Atlantic Alliance commented to Interfax-Ukraine regarding the relevant statement of the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"As the NATO Secretary General has repeatedly made clear, the conflict in Ukraine continues to have a profound impact on the security and stability of the Euro-Atlantic region, and it is the primary reason for the current state of NATO-Russia relations. That is why it remains an important topic for the NATO-Russia Council," NATO said.

As previously reported, on March 31, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said that Russia does not refuse to participate in the Russia-NATO Council, but does not intend to discuss the topic of Ukraine. "Our colleague, Mr. Stoltenberg, says that Russia refuses to work in the Russia-NATO Council. We do not refuse to work, we refuse to sit and listen about Ukraine. NATO has nothing to do with Ukraine, and they always, proposing to convene the Russia-NATO Council, insist that Ukraine should be the first issue," he said.