Facts

10:50 01.04.2021

Ukraine-related topic to be discussed at NATO-Russia Council, as it is primary reason for state of NATO-Russia relations – NATO

2 min read
Ukraine-related topic to be discussed at NATO-Russia Council, as it is primary reason for state of NATO-Russia relations – NATO

NATO does not agree with the statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Ukraine should not be discussed at a meeting of the RF-NATO Council, as they are convinced that the conflict in Ukraine is the primary reason for the current state of NATO-Russia relations.

The headquarters of the North Atlantic Alliance commented to Interfax-Ukraine regarding the relevant statement of the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"As the NATO Secretary General has repeatedly made clear, the conflict in Ukraine continues to have a profound impact on the security and stability of the Euro-Atlantic region, and it is the primary reason for the current state of NATO-Russia relations. That is why it remains an important topic for the NATO-Russia Council," NATO said.

As previously reported, on March 31, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said that Russia does not refuse to participate in the Russia-NATO Council, but does not intend to discuss the topic of Ukraine. "Our colleague, Mr. Stoltenberg, says that Russia refuses to work in the Russia-NATO Council. We do not refuse to work, we refuse to sit and listen about Ukraine. NATO has nothing to do with Ukraine, and they always, proposing to convene the Russia-NATO Council, insist that Ukraine should be the first issue," he said.

Tags: #nato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:58 01.04.2021
Ukraine expects NATO membership action plan - dpty head of President's Office

Ukraine expects NATO membership action plan - dpty head of President's Office

15:38 22.03.2021
Ukraine wants to become member of EU, NATO within five-ten years – Shmyhal

Ukraine wants to become member of EU, NATO within five-ten years – Shmyhal

09:16 20.03.2021
Over quarter of residents of eastern, southern Ukraine support joining NATO, slightly less for cooperation without membership – poll

Over quarter of residents of eastern, southern Ukraine support joining NATO, slightly less for cooperation without membership – poll

14:53 16.03.2021
NATO to analyze comprehensive aid package allocated to Ukraine for its further adaptation to Kyiv's modern needs – Secretary General's report

NATO to analyze comprehensive aid package allocated to Ukraine for its further adaptation to Kyiv's modern needs – Secretary General's report

14:28 16.03.2021
NATO committed to open door policy, support for Ukraine, Georgia – Stoltenberg's annual report

NATO committed to open door policy, support for Ukraine, Georgia – Stoltenberg's annual report

10:51 16.03.2021
Ukrainian Navy, NATO Mine Countermeasures Group conduct joint training in Black Sea

Ukrainian Navy, NATO Mine Countermeasures Group conduct joint training in Black Sea

14:21 13.03.2021
Ukraine's General Staff chief, Chairman of NATO Military Committee discuss current situation in Donbas - General Staff

Ukraine's General Staff chief, Chairman of NATO Military Committee discuss current situation in Donbas - General Staff

14:59 11.03.2021
NATO Allied Land Command's head invites reps of Ukraine's Armed Forces to conference on countering hybrid threats

NATO Allied Land Command's head invites reps of Ukraine's Armed Forces to conference on countering hybrid threats

15:21 10.03.2021
Four NATO ships enter water area of Odesa seaport – Defense Ministry

Four NATO ships enter water area of Odesa seaport – Defense Ministry

12:24 02.03.2021
Ukraine to strengthen cooperation with NATO's medical rehabilitation Trust Fund

Ukraine to strengthen cooperation with NATO's medical rehabilitation Trust Fund

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian FM calls current escalation by Russia systemic, largest in recent years

ARMA being searched in connection with seizure of funds transferred to its management

Ukraine to continue holding talks on truce in Donbas – Zelensky

Grau: Parties in TCG stress importance of observing ceasefire in Donbas

Kravchuk: on April 14, TCG to discuss demining in Donbas by Easter, return to ceasefire

LATEST

Ukrainian FM calls current escalation by Russia systemic, largest in recent years

ARMA being searched in connection with seizure of funds transferred to its management

Ukraine to continue holding talks on truce in Donbas – Zelensky

Grau: Parties in TCG stress importance of observing ceasefire in Donbas

Bees Airline launches regular flights from Kyiv to Georgia, Armenia, from Odesa to Armenia in April-June

Kyiv sends note to Russia's Foreign Ministry due to provocations near Ukrainian embassy in Moscow

SBU reveals scheme of large-scale illegal export of Carpathian spruce in western Ukraine

Kravchuk: on April 14, TCG to discuss demining in Donbas by Easter, return to ceasefire

Kuleba, OSCE Secretary General condemn aggravation of security situation in eastern Ukraine, Crimea

COVID-19 incidence in Ukraine to stabilizes within two weeks – KSE

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD