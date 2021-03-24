Facts

20:16 24.03.2021

Klitschko considers appeal of private road carriers to ban their operation as manipulation

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko considers the intention of the Association of Road Carriers of Kyiv and Kyiv region to appeal to the capital's authorities with a request to officially ban the operation of shuttle minibuses as manipulation.

"It looks like this – they say, please forbid us to work, because we have losses. So today, for example, all municipal transport in Kyiv is subsidized. It is not profitable. Private shuttle minibuses are transport of private carriers. They must decide at their discretion, whether they will work or not. And to demand a ban on route traffic is a manipulation," the press service said, citing the mayor of the capital.

The mayor said that he has addressed and will continue to appeal to the people of Kyiv with a request to use public transport during the quarantine period only in case of extreme need.

"If you do not have an urgent need to go somewhere, stay at home! I appeal to all employers: if possible, make sure that employees either go on vacation or have the opportunity to work remotely. Now only critical infrastructure enterprises operate, those that maintain the city's life," Klitschko said.

He said that now all municipal public transport in Kyiv works on routes, but if the situation worsens, the possibility of limiting its work is not excluded.

As reported, the Association of Road Carriers of Kyiv and Kyiv region announced its intention to ask for an official ban on the operation of shuttle minibuses.

 

Tags: #minibuses #klitschko
14:06 24.03.2021
Kyiv shuttle minibuses to ask local authorities to officially ban their operation, travel to rise in price

14:55 17.03.2021
Kyiv may be included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger no later than in a week – Klitschko

15:34 16.03.2021
Kyiv authorities asking Cabinet to expand list of restrictions for 'orange' zone on COVID-19

14:24 23.02.2021
Klitschko urges city council deputies to postpone consideration of allocating land for Memorial in Babyn Yar

15:35 08.01.2021
Kyiv to adhere to strict quarantine to prevent possible collapse of medical system – Klitschko

15:55 06.11.2020
Klitschko re-elected as Kyiv Mayor, winning in first round

12:42 15.10.2020
Holidays in Kyiv schools to start on Oct 21 – Klitschko

13:20 16.09.2020
European Solidarity to support incumbent Kyiv mayor Klitschko in mayoral elections - Chairman of city party's organization Prokopiv

12:18 11.09.2020
Vereshchuk invites Klitschko to debate

11:46 18.08.2020
Kyiv records another 88 COVID-19 cases per day, one person died – Klitschko

