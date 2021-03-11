Facts

NATO Allied Land Command's head invites reps of Ukraine's Armed Forces to conference on countering hybrid threats

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration Anatoliy Petrenko and NATO Allied Land Command Commander, Army Lieutenant General (Izmir, Turkey) Roger Cloutier met on Wednesday.

According to the website of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the head of the foreign delegation noted the unique experience of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in countering hybrid threats and expressed interest in studying it in detail, for which he invited representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular the Ground Forces, to take part in relevant conferences.

Petrenko told the head of the highest military echelon of the Alliance about the achievements of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in conducting defense reform according to NATO standards in order to acquire the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the necessary capabilities to repel Russian aggression and implement the state's strategic course towards acquiring full membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Cloutier praised the contribution of the Armed Forces to NATO's efforts to maintain peace and stability through participation in NATO-led crisis management operations and the constant allocation of forces and assets by the Armed Forces to the NATO Response Force, and also assured of continued support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

