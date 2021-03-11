Zelensky congratulates Lithuania's President on Day of Restoration of Independence

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda on the Day of Restoration of Lithuania's Independence.

"The truth always wins. Some 31 years ago Lithuania reaffirmed its European vector of development and chose such values ​​as human dignity and freedom. Gitanas Nausėda, congratulations on the Day of Restoration of Independence of Lithuania!" Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Thursday.