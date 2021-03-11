Facts

10:32 11.03.2021

Zelensky congratulates Lithuania's President on Day of Restoration of Independence

1 min read
Zelensky congratulates Lithuania's President on Day of Restoration of Independence

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda on the Day of Restoration of Lithuania's Independence.

"The truth always wins. Some 31 years ago Lithuania reaffirmed its European vector of development and chose such values ​​as human dignity and freedom. Gitanas Nausėda, congratulations on the Day of Restoration of Independence of Lithuania!" Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Tags: #independence #lithuania
12:29 26.02.2021
10:14 08.02.2021
12:11 03.02.2021
17:22 28.01.2021
15:02 13.01.2021
17:59 11.12.2020
12:42 01.12.2020
14:23 12.11.2020
13:45 12.11.2020
13:17 12.11.2020
