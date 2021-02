Another 396 patients have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Georgia, bringing the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the country to 268,097, the Georgian Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Georgia reported 388 new COVID-19 cases the day before.

The coronavirus death toll has reached 3,425 following the deaths of another 19 patients over the past day.

The total number of recoveries currently stands at 261,066.