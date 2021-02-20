President holds meeting on strategy for reintegration of temporarily occupied territories, national security buildup

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has held a meeting on strategy for reintegration of temporarily occupied territories and national security buildup.

In particular, it was said that the state is already developing effective tools for safe reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories, the president's press service reported on Saturday.

This process will include the creation of an international coalition to support our state's efforts to restore territorial integrity at all negotiating platforms, resumption of international talks on the deoccupation of Crimea, reintegration of children and youth, elaboration of mechanisms to address housing issues, ensuring information sovereignty and access to administrative services for the residents of the temporarily occupied territories.

The parties also discussed strengthening the Ukrainian army, which will function in accordance with the principles, norms and standards of NATO member states.

The President commissioned Minister of Defense Andriy Taran to work out a clear plan for the provision of the Armed Forces with samples of new and qualitatively repaired equipment, and the terms of building a professional army. The Head of State also insists on providing all categories of servicemen of the Armed Forces with high salaries and developing a clear program for providing housing for all servicemen who need it.

In addition, the parties considered the development of strategic industries. Zelensky set a task to increase the share of the defense order, improve management in this area and provide a plan for the development of the space industry.