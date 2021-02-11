Candidate for MP Virastiuk intends to deal with rehabilitation of ATO, JFO veterans

The candidate for MPs from the Servant of the People party Vasyl Virastiuk intends to deal with the issues of rehabilitation of ATO and JFO veterans in district No. 87 in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

"The creation of rehabilitation centers, which we do not have in Ukraine yet. This is my main goal. This was one of my points in my conversation with the President [Volodymyr Zelensky]," Virastiuk said at a briefing on Thursday.

According to him, Zelensky supported him on this issue.

At the same time, Virastiuk said that if he does not become a MP, he will still deal with the problem of rehabilitation and the creation of a center. He hopes that with the parliamentary mandate, it will be easier to solve problems related to rehabilitation of veterans.

The by-elections to the Verkhovna Rada are scheduled for March 28, 2021.

The European Solidarity candidate Marusia Zvirobiy (Olena Sambul (Bilenka), the Svoboda candidate Ruslan Koshulynsky) and former director of Bukovel ski resort, representative of For the Future party Oleksandr Shevchenko also run for the 87th constituency.