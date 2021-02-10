Occupancy of Blockbuster Mall in Kyiv stands at 50% in Feb 2021 - Colliers

The occupancy by tenants of the Blockbuster Mall trade center in Kyiv in February 2021 is 50%, it is planned to increase this figure to 70% by summer, Colliers International (Ukraine) has reported.

As of December 2020, the occupancy rate of the facility was 36%. The slowdown in the growth rate was influenced by the rapid spread of the pandemic and the introduction of a lockdown in January of this year. After the lifting of strict quarantine restrictions, retailers continued repair work at the planned pace," head of retail projects at Colliers International (Ukraine) Ihor Zabolotsky said.

According to him, today 50% of stores operate in the mall, and by the end of spring it is planned to increase this figure to 70%.

In December-January 2021, The Athlete's Foot, Sportmaster, O'stin, LC Waikiki and IKEA brands opened stores in Blockbuster Mall.

The total area of the first stage of the Blockbuster mall is 200,000 square meters, rental – 100,000 sq m. After the launch of the second stage, its leasable area will be about 160,000 square meters. The facility is located at 36 Stepana Bandery Avenue in Obolonsky district of Kyiv, at the crossroads with a total traffic of more than 200,000 people. The opening of the anchor tenant of the center - a Silpo supermarket with an area of over 8,000 sq m - took place on November 20, 2019.