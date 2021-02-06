National Guard to receive ten French H225 helicopters in 2021-2022

The National Guard of Ukraine will receive ten H225 helicopters in 2021-2022 under the contract with Airbus Helicopters, the Interior Ministry said.

In accordance with the agreement between the Ukrainian and French governments, Airbus Helicopters and the state-owned enterprise Ukrainian Aviation and Transport Enterprise Khoryv Avia signed a contract for the supply of 12 H225 helicopters for the needs of the National Guard in 2018-2022, according to a report on Telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

At the official meeting, representatives of the National Guard of Ukraine and Airbus Helicopters considered the issue of supplying six aircraft in 2021 and sending two helicopters available at National Guard to Airbus Helicopters enterprises. This decision was made in order to carry out modernization in a bid to upgrade the helicopters that were previously transferred.

In 2018-2019, Airbus Helicopters supplied two helicopters. In addition, representatives of the company retrained two crews of the National Guard and part of the engineering and technical staff (in France, Scotland and Germany to ensure the maintenance and operation of these helicopters), the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.