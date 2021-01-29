Facts

10:54 29.01.2021

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against legal entities and individuals from Russia.

The corresponding decree No. 29/2021 was published on the website of the Ukrainian president.

"To put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated January 28, 2021 On amendments to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated December 14, 2020, enacted by the decree of the President of Ukraine dated December 14, 2020 No. 564-27t (attached, classified, without paragraphs 14, 15, 16 - unclassified)" the text of the document said.

This decree comes into force on the day of its publication, the website says.

The attached text (unclassified part) of the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated December 14, 2020 and January 28, 2021 concerns the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) proposed by the SBU.

Also, it is indicated that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, together with the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine, should ensure the implementation and monitoring of the effectiveness of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions), and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine should "inform the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States and other states about the imposition of the sanctions and ask them about the application of similar restrictive measures."

At the same time, the changes made to the NSDC decision, as well as the sanctions list, have not been published. The decree of the President of Ukraine of December 14, 2020 No. 564-27t classified as "secret" also has not been made public.

Tags: #zelensky #nsdc #sanctions
