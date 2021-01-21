Shmyhal instructs State Emergency Service to conduct fire safety checks in nursing homes

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal instructed the State Emergency Service to carry out extraordinary inspections of the fire safety state in high-risk facilities, including homes for the elderly people.

"I instruct the State Emergency Service to conduct extraordinary checks of the state of fire safety in high-risk facilities: hotels, boarding houses, hostels, nursing homes," he said at an extraordinary government meeting on Thursday.

Also, local authorities and the Ministry of Social Policy have been instructed to check the legality of creating private homes for the elderly.

The prime minister also instructed to work out the issue of the need to provide assistance to the victims.