Glovo launches third 'dark kitchen' in Kyiv, first in Dnipro

Glovo international delivery service has launched its third "dark kitchen" project called Cook Room in Kyiv and the first in Dnipro.

"On January 15, the fourth and first Dnipro Glovo's Cook Room has been launched. The 'dark kitchen' delivery zone on Yavornytsky Street covers the city center on the right and left banks. The exclusive partner of the 'dark kitchen' in Dnipro is the Kitaika Asian cuisine chain and its virtual American food brands Beyond Burger and Prosto Burger," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Before the opening of the "dark kitchen" in Dnipro, the Kitaika chain was physically represented only in Kyiv.

At the end of December 2020, Glovo opened the third Cook Room in Kyiv, which is located on Makiyivska Street in the Vynohradar district. Kitchen room with an area of 390 square meters accommodates 20 restaurant brands. The coverage of delivery from the "dark kitchen" included residential areas Dorohozhychi, Obolon, Vynohradar, and the residential complexes Varshavsky and Obolonska Embankment.

According to the company, since 2020, two Cook Rooms have also been operating in Kyiv in Holosiyivsky and Shevchenkivsky districts, where more than 50 restaurants are presented in total, including the chains: Kitaika, Menya Musashi, Berliner Döner, Foodz Ukraine and others.

"Compared to the Cook Room in other countries where the Glovo service operates, Ukrainian 'dark kitchens' hold leading positions in the number of orders, and besides, they receive positive EBITDA in the shortest possible time," Glovo said.

Glovo is an international fast courier delivery service that allows purchasing any item or product within the city and has it delivered. In this case, the object should not exceed the parameters 40x40x30 cm and weigh no more than 9 kg.

Glovo is already represented in 298 cities in 22 countries on three continents: Europe, Africa, Central and South America. Glovo started operating in Ukraine in October 2018.