Economy

12:03 22.01.2022

Glovo acquires Zakaz.ua

1 min read
Glovo acquires Zakaz.ua

Glovo courier delivery service is acquiring the Ukrainian company Zakaz (product delivery service Zakaz.ua), the main co-owner of which is Chernovetskyi Investment Group.

According to AIN.UA, Glovo has agreed to take over Zakaz.ua, payments to shareholders will be made both in cash and directly in Glovo shares, the deal is valued at up to $50 million.

As it became known to Interfax-Ukraine, Glovo plans to announce the takeover of the Zakaz.ua service at a press conference on January 27.

Interfax-Ukraine has not yet been able to get comments from Chernovetskyi Investment Group.

Market participants said the takeover of Zakaz.ua will strengthen Glovo's position in the Ukrainian market and help the service develop the Q-commerce segment (delivery from dark stores).

Tags: #glovo #zakazua
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:31 03.06.2021
Glovo opens technological hub in Kyiv

Glovo opens technological hub in Kyiv

15:50 19.01.2021
Glovo launches third 'dark kitchen' in Kyiv, first in Dnipro

Glovo launches third 'dark kitchen' in Kyiv, first in Dnipro

12:00 22.04.2019
Glovo plans to open cook-room in Kyiv in Aug 2019

Glovo plans to open cook-room in Kyiv in Aug 2019

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Canada offers Ukraine loan of up to CAD 120 mln to support economic resilience, development

Ukraine will be invited to certification of Nord Stream 2 when EC considers this issue – Energy Minister

Ukraine invests over EUR600 mln in energy system modernization within synchronization with European one

No panic on FX currency market, only nonresidents who sold govt bonds aggressively buy currency – NBU governor

NBU raises key policy rate to 10% per annum

LATEST

Canada offers Ukraine loan of up to CAD 120 mln to support economic resilience, development

World Economic Forum to take place on May 22-26 in Davos

Ukraine will be invited to certification of Nord Stream 2 when EC considers this issue – Energy Minister

Ukraine invests over EUR600 mln in energy system modernization within synchronization with European one

NBU sees signs of stabilization in FX market, refrains from intervention on Thursday

Ukraine temporarily loses access to external capital markets due to stress levels of rates - NBU

No panic on FX currency market, only nonresidents who sold govt bonds aggressively buy currency – NBU governor

NBU raises key policy rate to 10% per annum

Ukraine cuts UGS stocks by one third since early heating season

Ukrnafta to try again to gather shareholders on Feb 17 with proposal to transfer oil assets to 100% subsidiary

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD