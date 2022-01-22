Glovo acquires Zakaz.ua

Glovo courier delivery service is acquiring the Ukrainian company Zakaz (product delivery service Zakaz.ua), the main co-owner of which is Chernovetskyi Investment Group.

According to AIN.UA, Glovo has agreed to take over Zakaz.ua, payments to shareholders will be made both in cash and directly in Glovo shares, the deal is valued at up to $50 million.

As it became known to Interfax-Ukraine, Glovo plans to announce the takeover of the Zakaz.ua service at a press conference on January 27.

Interfax-Ukraine has not yet been able to get comments from Chernovetskyi Investment Group.

Market participants said the takeover of Zakaz.ua will strengthen Glovo's position in the Ukrainian market and help the service develop the Q-commerce segment (delivery from dark stores).