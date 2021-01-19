OSCE Chairperson arrives in Ukraine on two-day visit

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde arrived in Ukraine on a two-day visit, the Swedish Embassy in Ukraine said.

"Welcome to Ukraine, Ann Linde! We are thrilled your first trip as Chairperson of OSCE is to Ukraine," the embassy said on Twitter on Monday evening.

In turn, Linde said the crisis in and around Ukraine is high on the agenda.

"Visiting Ukraine in my role as OSCE Chairman-in-Office. The crisis in and around Ukraine remains unresolved and is high on our agenda. We will work towards a peaceful resolution, not least to alleviate the situation of civilians living in conflict-affected areas," she wrote on her Twitter.

As reported, Linde will be in Ukraine on a working visit on January 19 to January 20, in particular, together with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, she will visit the area of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) in Donbas.