Explosion occurred at Vinnytsia's kindergarten – media

An explosion has occurred in Vinnytsia on Monday afternoon on the territory of a kindergarten located at Svobody Boulevard, law enforcement officers are working on the spot, the Vinnytsia.info local edition said.

According to the Internet resource, the explosion took place at about 12:20 in the territory of kindergarten No.7. Now an investigative and operational group, pyrotechnics and rescuers are working on the spot.

Later, the National Police in Vinnytsia region said that three children were injured. Then it became known at the scene that only one child had received a minor burn. She was hospitalized.

According to the kindergarten teacher, only the children's outerwear was damaged, and the explosives were improvised.