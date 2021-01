COVID-19 cases in Georgia reach 233,879, daily new numbers declining

Doctors in Georgia identified 1,800 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total case count to 233,879, the Georgian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Georgia reported 2,316 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Another 20 people earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 died in the past day, taking the country's related death toll to 2,666.

The overall recovery rate stands at 223,276.