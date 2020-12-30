Facts

16:33 30.12.2020

Ukrainian serviceman from Vinnytsia killed in Donbas on Dec 29 – Regional Administration

1 min read
Ukrainian serviceman from Vinnytsia killed in Donbas on Dec 29 – Regional Administration

On Tuesday, December 29, a Ukrainian soldier from Vinnytsia was killed in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), Vinnytsia Regional State Administration said.

"Vadym Volodymyrovych Yefremeniuk, born in 1998, died on December 29, 2020 in the JFO zone. The circumstances of his death are being specified. The serviceman lived in Vinnytsia. Vadym Yefremeniuk was not married, the soldier had his parents, two brothers and a sister," the statement said.

It is noted that the date and place of burial of the soldier is being specified.

Tags: #killed #jfo #soldier
