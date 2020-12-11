Zelensky to take part in online meeting of Venice Commission

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the 125th plenary meeting of the European Commission "For Democracy through Law" (Venice Commission), which is taking place online on Friday.

"The President of Albania, Mr Ilir Meta, and the President of Ukraine, Mr Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are expected to participate in the Plenary Session," the Venice Commission said on its website.

Scheduled to endorsed are the following previously issued Urgent Opinions on: specific legal questions concerning the mandate of members of constitutional bodies of the Republic of Moldova; the postponement of elections motivated by constitutional reform of the Kyrgyz Republic; the draft new Constitution of Bulgaria, the message reads.

It is also planned to approve two opinions on the legislative situation regarding anti-corruption mechanisms and the reform of the Constitutional Court following judgment no.13-r/2020 of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine of 27 October 2020.